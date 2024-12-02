Bitcoin mining pools become DDOS attacks target

The incidents appear to have begun in the first week of March 2015. For example, on 11th March, AntPool owner Bitmain sent an e-mail to customers disclosing the DDOS attacks and advising external pool users to set up failsafe pools in the event of an outage.

According to many of the companies affected by the incidents, those behind the attacks demanded payment in Bitcoin in return for stopping the attacks.

The alleged source of the DDOS attacks, operating under the name DD4BC, is believed to be behind a number of attacks on digital currency websites and services. Incidents tied to DD4BC include an attack in 2014 on the digital currency exchange Bitalo that resulted in the posting of a 110 BTC bounty.