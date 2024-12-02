Bitcoin may have an impact on credit unions

According to a report conducted by Mercator Advisory Group, such an evolution would occur if Bitcoins market volatility lessens and the security mechanisms develop further.

The research posits that credit unions that primarily serve the remittance market could benefit from working with Bitcoin exchanges. However, the report stops short of saying that credit unions should jump at the chance to integrate Bitcoin.

Mercator also questions whether or not Bitcoin can vehicle for consumer payments, and as a replacement for credit and debit cards in particular.