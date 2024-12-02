Bitcoin malware attacks drop 53 percent in 2014

A new research from security company Symantec shows that the drop reflected an overall decline in the proliferation of financial Trojans, which slid by 53% in 2014.

Specific attack types, the report notes, include methods by which a Bitcoin addresses is changed prior to a transaction without the users knowledge. Other studies reveal as much as one-fifth of financial malware attacks in 2014 targeted holders of Bitcoin.

The Symantec report did not focus on attacks utilizing ransomware, though the comapny has touched on the subject in the past. Late in 2014, another study conducted by security company ESET found that nearly all targets of Bitcoin ransomware refuse to pay.