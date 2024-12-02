Bitcoin jumps above USD 1000 with a 125 percent climb in 2016

Bitcoin jumped 2.5% to USD 1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013. Its biggest daily moves in 2016 were around 10%, still very volatile compared with fiat currencies, but markedly lower than the trading of 2013, which saw daily price swings of as much as 40%.

Though bitcoin is still some way off the all-time high of USD 1,163 that it reached on the Bitstamp exchange in late 2013, there are now more bitcoins in circulation - 12.5 are added to the system every 10 minutes. Its total worth is at a record-high above USD 16 billion, putting its value at around the same as that of an average FTSE 100 company.