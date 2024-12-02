Bitcoin Investment Trust sponsor is launched

In preparation for the debut, the private investment vehicle owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced the launch of Grayscale Investments, which will sponsor the BIT, taking on responsibilities as necessary to register and run the fund.

Of note on the new Grayscale website may be the terms and conditions, which include language that articulates the volatile nature of Bitcoin, as well as how the fund is not registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fund is listed under the symbol GBTC.