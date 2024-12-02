Bitcoin investment app relaunched by Satoshi Citadel

The transaction sum was undisclosed. The app was founded in 2015 and allowed Bitcoin users to invest in Bitcoin or fixed income stocks in the US or other international stock exchanges. Keza enabled users to invest in three types of trading: modest, conservative and aggressive, therefore users were free to choose their level of exposure to volatile assets and keep tabs on risk to their capital. But in April 2016 the company ceased trading.

By adding the app alongside the company’s portfolio of products, SCI has relaunched Keza. The relaunched app is currently available only on Apple devices, however, SCI stated they are committed to expanding the service.

Among Satoshi Citadel Industries products, we name a few: Rebit.ph, a remittance service for the Philippines that charges hidden or zero service fees, Bitbit, an ewallet that enables users send, receive and share money with friends and family over email, mobile and social media, and BuyBitcoin.ph, a fiat money to Bitcoin exchange catering for a Filipino audience.