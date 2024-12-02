Bitcoin Group attempts to pursue IPO in Australia

The Australian-based company first announced it would pursue an initial public offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in October 2014, however it has faced delays following a reprimand by the regulator in February 2015and two stop orders on its investor prospectus in July 2015.

Though other Bitcoin companies, including digitalBTC and Bitcoin Shop have publicly-traded shares, Bitcoin Group maintains it is the first digital currency company to IPO as it has avoided going through so-called backdoor listings.

Based in Melbourne, Bitcoin Group currently offers cryptocurrency arbitrage, but has declared that it would switch to mining the currency if its IPO is a success.