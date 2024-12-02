Bitcoin Foundation may be bankrupt, according to board member

While the Bitcoin Foundation obviously does not have control over Bitcoin itself, it is the closest thing to a public face that the community has. Individual memberships start at USD 25, while corporate memberships start at USD 1,000 annually.

The non-profit’s own tax filings from 2013 show that it ended that year with over USD 4.7 million in total assets, nearly five times as much as it had at the same time in 2012. It has yet to release financial details for 2014.

The organization was founded in 2012 by a number of Bitcoin luminaries who have since fallen, and the group itself has been marred by controversy.

The Bitcoin Foundation did not immediately respond to the member’s statement, nor did it address the issue on Twitter or its blog.