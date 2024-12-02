Bitcoin extortion group DD4BC captured by Europol

Europol said that one individual had been arrested and another detained as part of an effort called Operation Pleiades. The group, which demands Bitcoin payments after threatening DDoS attacks, has been known to target a wide range of web-based services focused on Bitcoin, including mining pools.

Authorities in Bosnia and Hezegovina, Germany, France, Japan, Romania, Switzerland, the UK and the US either supported or directly contributed to the action, according to the agency.

The agency indicated that it had identified key members of the organised network located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The operation comes after the Swiss government issued a warning about the group following a string of attacks in Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland. DD4BC has also reportedly targeted mainstream financial services.