Bitcoin Exchange shuts off in Romania

BTCXchange has sent emails to customers on September 4, asking them to withdraw funds from the exchange. Another reminder email followed on September 9, advising users to withdraw all funds from the platform that was eventually shut down on September 12.

According to exchange’s representatives, the exchange was a “highly profitable” business that benefited further from a reduced team running low on costs. Also, a Facebook post from BTCXchange revealed that interested buyers may receive essential information to evaluate the platform in return of a 1 BTC fee. This includes details on the BTCXchange’s statistics, customers, equipment, architecture, terms of law and more. Also, prospective buyers may visit the exchange’s physical office space in the city of Oradea in Romania to assess and discuss code and more with the team of developers at the exchange. Participation in this stage incurred a fee of 2 BTC, in addition to the first stage. However, the closure of operations at the exchange points to a lack of any substantial deal going through.

While the website remains online, BTCXchange has already closed its doors once in the past, in December 2014. The exchange and its servers were shut down for several months before resurfacing in 2015.

Another Romanian Bitcoin exchange is BitcoinXRomania launched in June 2015. Romania also hosts four Bitcoin ATMs, all in the capital city of Bucharest, according to CoinATMRadar.