Bitcoin Exchange Kraken reopens after two days of maintenance outage

Kraken initially shut down on January, 11 for what was projected to be two hours of maintenance consisting of a complete revamp of their trading engine. However, the planned fix didn’t go smoothly, and the exchange had to provide regular updates as staff hunted what was described as “an elusive bug”, the online publication continued. All trading and withdrawals were suspended during the process.

The exchange finally came back online on January, 13, with all client funds reportedly intact. As a kind of apology to users, Kraken has reduced non-margin trading fees to zero until the end of January, 2017.