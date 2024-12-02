Bitcoin exchange Cryptoine becomes victim of cyber-attack

Cryptoine was an exchange post which traded in 34 different kinds of cryptocurrency. Despite emphasizing a focus on anonymous trading and core security features, including secure SSL connections, two-step verification and a decentralized environment, Cryptoine has become the next exchange to become the focus of an attack.

Cryptoine insists that there was no break-in and no personal data was leaked, nor were any private wallet keys compromised. In addition, the trading exchange says the hacker was not able to execute any external code.

While the bug has been located and fixed, Cryptoine users are still victims, and the company says the losses are irreversible. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Urocoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoinscrypt, Magi and Darkcoin were among the currencies stolen.

Cryptoine has promised that all of the coins left will be returned to users, and those stolen will eventually be returned in smaller quantities.