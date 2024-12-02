Bitcoin exchange CCEDK introduces Bitcoin debit card

In addition to strictly storing the funds as Bitcoin or USD, the user will have the option to store their money as BitShares, which would be pegged to the value of the USD or another major currency. This is a fundamentally lacking feature in many card programs available to Bitcoiners, although Bitreserve have come along to try and deal with the problem of volatility. The new card will be called the NanoCard and it will be broadly available to customers of the exchange beginning today.

However, there are a number of other Bitcoin debit cards out there, including some that allow the user to receive part of their pay in Bitcoin, then still have access to the funds for spending even after the conversion to bitcoin.

Additionally, CCEDK is partnering with Cryptonomex in order to provide new security measures to protect funds and trading. Part of what Cryptonomex will do is create auditing and transparency layers for CCEDKs customers to have an opportunity to verify whats on the exchange.