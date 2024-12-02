Bitcoin exchange Cavirtex shuts down after a suspected breach

The Calgary-based company unveiled the possibility that an older version of its database, including two-factor authentication secrets and hashed passwords, may have been compromised.

The company adds that while the breached database did not contain identity documents, it cannot guarantee that login details were not leaked. The company urges customers to change their passwords.

However, Cavirtex says it has not lost any funds and will be able to return its customers’ funds in full. The company has ceased accepting deposits and will halt withdrawals on March 25.