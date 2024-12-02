Bitcoin exchange Bter struck by hacking incident

The incident first came to spotlight when some of the Bter users noticed a number of elite transactions moving from Bter’s cold wallet to a random Bitcoin wallet address. After their successful completion, the aforesaid amount was further transacted to another wallet.

A few hours after the suspicious Bitcoin fund transfers, Bter issued a notice describing the actuality of this event. In between the aforementioned notice, Bter also announced a bounty of 720 BTC to whoever will bring the stolen funds back.

Soon after the notification of Bter, some users also complained about their inability to withdraw funds from their respective HitBTC accounts. It might be possible that this exchange froze their services as a matter of precaution.