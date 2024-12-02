Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP hit USD 511.5 bln in December

Bitcoin witnessed a 224% increase in market capitalisation since the beginning of the year. After a sharp fall to USD 88.96 billion in March 2020, the combined value of all Bitcoins circulating in the crypto space surged to USD 168 billion in June. During the second half of the year, this figure jumped by 150% and hit USD 419 billion in December 2020.

However, the CoinMarketcap data indicate that Ethereum witnessed the most impressive growth among the top three cryptocurrencies this year. In January 2020, the market capitalisation of the second-largest cryptocurrency globally amounted to USD 14.2 billion. Statistics show the Ethereum market cap surged by 387% since the beginning of 2020 and hit USD 68.8 billion this week.

As the world's third-leading cryptocurrency, XRP witnessed a 152% market cap increase, with the figure growing from USD 9.4 billion in December 2019 to USD 23.7 billion this week.