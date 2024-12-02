Bitcoin, Ether available in Canada and Singapore via Coinbase

The announcement follows after the company has made available Bitcoin and ether exchange also to Australian customers. Users in Canada and Singapore will be able to purchase the cryptocurrencies instantly with their debit and credit cards.

Similar with Australian customers, Canadian users will be restricted to buying Bitcoin and ether, and also will not be able to sell them. As with Australia, Coinbase says its working toward the selling option and can be expected to be made available soon.

Meanwhile, Coinbase will stop supporting CAD services in Canada including EFT transfers, CAD storage on Coinbase and Interac transfers due to the unexpected shutdown of its payments provider Vogogo. Coinbase’s CAD services in Canada will cease to exist as of August 1.