Bitcoin developers propose solution to split disruption

For regular users, the fork could lead to people having to juggle between different iterations of Bitcoins, like the different versions of the dollar that existed in the 18th century before the American states revolted against colonial powers.

Another new proposal is aimed at healing that rift, and at the same time preventing the spread of an altogether different version of Bitcoin that could make things more confusing for many users and hamper wider usage of the virtual currency. Technically, the changes are focused on expanding the capacity of Bitcoins underlying software.

Fueling these developments is the communitys response after Bitcoin XTs debut. It quickly gained traction, accounting for more than a 10th of the computers running Bitcoin software, while the price of Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in six months.