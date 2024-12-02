Bitcoin Depot expands its partner network

Thus, the operator is further solidifying its dominance of the BTM market, by operating over 1,700 BTMs in the US and Canada. By partnering with Bitcoin Depot, ATM companies can simplify deployment of BTMs at multiple locations.

In 2020 alone, over 7,060 BTMs were deployed worldwide, compared to 2,263 in 2019, according to the company’s press release. Bitcoin Depot estimates that in the next ten years there will be as many BTMs as there are traditional ATMs today.

The 1000-plus network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at hundreds of locations across the United States.