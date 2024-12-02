Bitcoin debit card provider Wirex integrates Dash

With this collaboration, the debit card provider will integrate a full-featured Dash wallet inside the Wirex personal finance platform. This would be the first altcoin wallet available to Wirex customers via its mobile app, according to EconoTimes.

Wirex combines the benefits of blockchain technology with traditional payment infrastructure and was founded in 2014. Its services include cryptocurrency digital wallets, currency exchange, virtual and plastic debit cards, instant local and international money transfer. At the beginning of 2017, Wirex raised USD 3 million from SBI Investments, a subsidiary of Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings in a Series A funding round.