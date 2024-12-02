Bitcoin DDoS ransom attacks may jump 30 percent in 2016

According to a study conducted by Corero Network Security, the volume of DDoS attacks grew by 32% per quarter, and may result in a 30% jump in Bitcoin ransom demands if the trend was allowed to continue.

A major factor fueling the surge in bitcoin ransom demands is the increased automation of DDoS attacks. And they can definitely become even more powerful, hard-to-overcome, and unstoppable.

The report also brings forth a positive aspect. It expects that internet service providers (ISPs) will play an important role in stemming the increase in DDoS attacks. 75% of enterprise-level customers expected an additional layer of security from their ISPs in order to eliminate the DDoS risk. Customers are even ready to shell out 5-10% of their current ISP expenditure for this additional security.