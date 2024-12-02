Bitcoin Core launches sponsorship programme

The Bitcoin Core project has a suggested list of projects that require funding, and sponsors are also able to suggest their own. This includes general projects such as internships for new developers, documentation, infrastructure, education materials, and others; as well as technical projects such as IBLT, Flexicap blocksize, relay network maintenance and others.

Sponsors may provide funding or human resources. The online post says that while there are no shortages of improvements and features suggested for the Bitcoin system, requisite funding has been lacking. Bitcoin Core project seeks to change this with this sponsorship programme.

It further noted that sponsorships cannot guarantee which feature would make it into the Bitcoin Core software and even if included, it’s ultimately Bitcoin users who decide what software to run, and what features to adopt.

Bitcoin Core project also announced that they need more qualified developers capable of carrying out quality assurance, testing, and code review on a regular basis. In addition, the project also needs budgeting for communications, public relations, documentation and other resources.