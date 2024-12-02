Bitcoin company Coinapult back online after Hackh

Following a series of security improvements, Coinapult users can now deposit funds and lock and unlock their Bitcoin to fiat currencies or assets.

The hot wallet attack, which occurred on 17th March 2015, resulted in the loss of BTC 150 (approximately USD 42,900). Coinapult announced it was halting all operations via Twitter.

In a bid to prevent future incidents, Coinapult has implemented 2 of 3 multi-signature security, meaning that every withdrawal must now be cosigned by a Coinapult executive.

Coinapult has investigated the hacking incident but is yet to determine the specific entry point of the attack.