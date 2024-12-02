Bitcoin company becomes owner of trademark in Russia

The certificate for the name Bitcoin was issued to Alex Fork, the owner of Bitcoin OOO. Alex Fork also happens to be the head and founder of Future Fintech, a fintech accelerator program.

Alex Fork said that his company has no plans to commercially use and his intention behind acquiring the trademark was to protect it from being misused by others. The trademark assigned to Alex Fork will be valid until December 30, 2023. However, it may soon be made available to the public domain, allowing anyone to use it.

Other businesses that tried to register the bitcoin trademark includes M-Group, Intelprom OOO, and Doc OOO. Since its massive adoption, Bitcoin is one of the most sought after brands by the banking and financial sector and the trademark secured by Bitcoin OOO will be worth a bomb if the company decides to monetize it.