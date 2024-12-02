Bitcoin Brands launches BitcoinForMiles.com

Holders of various miles and rewards can now trade their holdings for Bitcoin. The company is targeting customers with high balances who have an interest digital currency. Bitcoin Brands expects to be able to offer travel services exclusively in BTC to its customer base in the future.

Bitcoinformiles.com is a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of frequent flier miles, reward points, and award vouchers. Consumers fill out a form on the website and receive a response with an offer.