Bitcoin-based security launches on Stockholm exchange

Finansinspektionen, Swedens financial watchdog, authorized Stockholm-based Bitcoin tracker XBT Provider in April 2015 to launch the digital currency on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

Behind the venture is Swedish company KnC Miner. The start-up, which had racked up USD 75 million in turnover in around eight months after its launch in June 2013, opened a new data hub in northern Sweden in 2014.

KnC Miner is a provider of hardware used in the mining of the digital currency Bitcoin.