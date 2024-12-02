Bitcoin-based remittance service launched in the Philippines

Now, banked workers in Canada can use the domestic payments provider Interac to pay for a Bitcoin transmission to a Coins.ph wallet, which may be cashed out at a range of Philippines locations.

Zinger relies on the concept of Interac ‘pushing’ transactions by purchasing remittances in CAD, authorizing a user’s bank transfer and signaling a BTC transfer in Zinger.

Coins.ph balances are able to be cashed out at one of 24 banks, in person in cash or even courier delivery or cardless ATM.