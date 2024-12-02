Bitcoin Association launches free Bitcoin infrastructure course

The course is available free of charge and can be accessed at http://bitcoinsv.academy. Introduction to Bitcoin Infrastructure has been designed to equip learners with an understanding of the role of nodes and node operators in the construction of the Bitcoin SV network. The course covers the in-built incentive model that drives investment in scaling at an enterprise level, in addition to covering fundamental concepts including payment channels, mempools and block assembly.

At the conclusion of the course, participants will be tested on their knowledge through an online examination, with a course certificate available upon successful completion for those who have demonstrated proficiency and understanding of the subject matter.

Bitcoin SV Academy is an online education platform for Bitcoin which offers academia-quality, university-style courses and learning materials in three distinct streams, Bitcoin Theory, Bitcoin Development and Bitcoin Infrastructure. Developed and run by Bitcoin Association, Bitcoin SV Academy has been created to make learning about Bitcoin – the way creator Satoshi Nakamoto designed it – accessible, accurate and understandable.