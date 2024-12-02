Bitcoin app Relai announces USD 4.5 million investment

According to an ego death capital representative, the Relai team has shown that they can achieve sustainable growth by building a loyal user base. The representative continues to state that they believe that Relai will play a key role in the spread of Bitcoin across Europe.

Relai allows users to easily buy and store Bitcoin and the app comes with a non-binding Bitcoin wallet that gives users full control of their wealth. The startup aims to make Bitcoin investing accessible to everyone as it is designed to be simple and intuitive. Their Bitcoin app allows anyone to buy and sell Bitcoin in minutes, with no registration, verification, or deposit required. Relai’s aim is to enable consumers to find new ways of saving and investing. Over CHF100 million have already been invested in Bitcoin through the platform.





