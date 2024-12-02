Bitcoin API startup raises USD 1.3 mln in funding

The round was led by KEC Ventures, with additional contributions from First Round Capital, RRE Ventures early Facebook investor Robert Wolfson, among others.

Gem closed its previous round in September 2014 after receiving funds from Mesa Ventures, Idealab, James Joaquin and Brock Pierce’s investment firm, Crypto Currency Partners.

Gem’s funding coincides with the launch of its multi-signature wallet API, which is now publicly available.