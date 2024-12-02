Bitcoin alternative NeuCoin is launched

NeuCoin is both a startup based in Paris and a new currency. It raised USD 2.25 million from dozens of business angels and signed partnerships with a few content distribution websites.

NeuCoin uses a proof-of-stake design and economic model, meaning that you one does not need to have more computing power or hold more coins to get even more coins.

The first content partners who also act as a proof of concept are animation studio MondoMedia, music service Jango, and artist promotion company Radio Airplay.

At the moment, the company wants to raise public awareness and get feedback from the Bitcoin community. NeuCoin will release 3 billion “pre-mined” coins in April 2015.