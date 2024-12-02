Bitcart brings out cryptocurrency payments wearable

Users can add funds to their wrist-mounted wallet at a Festy-branded ATM or using an online transfer service. Although Dash is a cryptocurrency, Festy is compatible with any point-of-sale system that accept Visa contactless payments. It can also be used to make payments on any phone or computer using near field communication (NFC) tags or offline payments via quick response (QR) codes.

The wristband is designed primarily for bar and festival hoppers and can also be used to store tickets, which could play a role in eliminating fraud or verifying ages of compliance at events. Also, the transaction process doesn’t require for the card number or private key to be displayed.