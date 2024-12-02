BitAccess enables Bitcoin purchases in Canadian retail stores

Ottawa-based Canadian bitcoin ATM developer BitAccess has revealed that the cryptocurrency will be available for purchasing at 6,000 Canadian retail locations, via a ‘Flexipin’ voucher. The voucher can be purchased via a payment card or by cash and works like a gift card.

The voucher will be made available to shoppers across Canada and can be bought from a store cashier. Following the purchase of the voucher, a receipt is provided to the customer. 60 seconds later, the receipt can be redeemed for the cash equivalent in the cryptocurrency.

The Toronto-based disruption and innovation hub is providing ‘Bitcoin cards’ that can be purchased at local retail stores across Canada. Buyers can purchase different denominations of the card before redeeming the card value for bitcoin via Decentral’s website.