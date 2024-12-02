This service allows users to access up to EUR 1 million instantly, without selling their cryptocurrencies. Integrated within Bit2Me's product suite, it addresses the demand for liquidity in the digital assets market.











Understanding Bit2Me Loan

The Bit2Me Loan system operates on an over-collateralisation model. This means that users must provide collateral exceeding the value of the requested loan. The required proportion varies depending on the digital asset used as collateral.

This approach provides non-bank financing with several advantages, including instant loan approval without credit checks or paperwork, reducing bureaucracy and speeding up access to funds within a highly regulated framework.

Bit2Me Loan aims to democratise access to liquidity so businesses and individuals can leverage their digital assets without selling them. This service will integrate cryptocurrencies into the traditional financing system, offering an efficient alternative.

Bit2Me Loan also complies with European regulatory standards, providing legal guarantees and a high level of legal security for its users.





Features of Bit2Me Loan

The Bit2Me services’ key features include speed, accessibility and simplicity. Provided the user has sufficient collateral in their digital wallet, loans are requested directly through the app, without prior approval, and are instantly available.

Another benefit includes no opening or cancelation fees, so users can repay the loan at any time without additional charges for early repayment.

Real-time tracking also plays an important role, as clients can continuously monitor the status of their loans and the evolution of their collateral.

Potential use cases for this service include real estate project financing, the acquisition of digital assets, or obtaining liquidity for personal or business purposes. For instance, Bit2Me Loan enables users to secure funds to pay a home deposit, finance business expansion, or diversify a traditional or digital investment portfolio without selling their cryptocurrencies.