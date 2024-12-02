Bit-X enters agreement with ANX

The proprietary ANXPRO trading and matching engine manages trading and was modeled on the same technology recently leveraged by investment banks. It also features blended multi-currency settlement in addition to real time FX pricing and risk management.

Under terms of the agreement, ANX will develop a white-label crypto-currency exchange utilizing ANXPROs world-class proprietary trading platform. The agreement includes technical, development and support services to Bit-X and its registered users worldwide.

Functionality of the Bit-X Exchange will include deposit and withdrawal services for multiple fiat currencies, payment processing via Vogogo services, trading exposure to Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Stellar while leveraging the established global liquidity order book; developed and managed by ANX.

Bit-X Financial Corp is a Canada-based company listed on the OTC.QB under the trading symbol BITXF. Bit-X Financial is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia.

Founded in June 2013, ANX is a global Bitcoin exchange platform. ANX recently acquired troubled Bitcoin exchanges Norwegian based JUSTCOIN.COM and US based COINMKT.COM to expand into the European and North American markets.