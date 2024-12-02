Bisonai Partners with Polygon Supernet

Blockchain developer Polygon Supernet provides a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, and by partnering with Bisonai, it aims to improve enterprise blockchain solutions and help companies that are facing challenges while looking to adopt blockchain technology. Most of the time, these challenges relate to scalability and complex infrastructure requirements, and Bisonai’s partnership with Polygon will offer innovative blockchain infrastructure for Web3 to businesses of all sizes.

Specifically, Bisonai will use Polygon's Supernet program to deliver blockchain solutions that meet the specific needs of each client. For instance, according to cryptodaily.co.uk, traditional blockchain networks such as Ethereum have certain limitations when it comes to their capacity to handle large transaction volumes. This can result in slow transaction times and high fees. Furthermore, setting up and maintaining a blockchain infrastructure can become challenging as it requires specialised knowledge and resources that companies might not have access to.

Bisonai officials cited by the same source talked about their partnership with Polygon and the Supernet programme, which has already been adopted by important global enterprises. They also emphasised their expertise in blockchain development and Web3 infrastructure and how it complements Polygon’s scalable and customisable blockchain services with the end goal of offering businesses of all sizes the opportunity to benefit from the power of blockchain technology.

What is a Polygon Supernet?

According to settlemint.com, Polygon Supernets represent a blockchain network that is powered by Polygon Edge and can be built using the Polygon Edge framework.

Once built and deployed, Polygon Supernets are a network of customised nodes that can power an application-specific environment. Essentially, Polygon Supernets blend the benefits of Ethereum, Polygon, and the Polygon Edge framework with the customisability that most organisations need to control and manage their specific blockchain applications.





More information about Bisonai

Singapore-based Bisonai was founded in 2022, and it offers various blockchain development services, including smart contract development, decentralised application (dApp) development, and custom blockchain development.

Through its Web3 Studio service, the company offers development support for a wide range of dApps and blockchain infrastructure. Bisonai works with Web2 and Web3 companies, as well as Layer 1 foundations to ensure development consulting, product launch, and operational services based on diverse requirements. Some of the broad categories the company specialises in include NFT smart contract, NFT marketplace, block explorer, non-custodial wallet, and blockchain oracle.