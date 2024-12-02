BISON introduces savings plans for cryptocurrencies

This offer starts from a savings rate of EUR 0.01 per week, month or quarter. According to a BISON representative, with the functionality for savings plans, the company is implementing a frequently expressed customer request. Users can trade the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink and Uniswap at the prices that are displayed to them. Limit orders are also possible, for which users set a price at which they want to buy or sell a cryptocurrency.

BISON earns money from the spread between the displayed buying and selling prices. There are no further costs or fees for the user, for example for the custody or the deposit and withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. Blocknox, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures, is responsible for custody of the cryptocurrencies acquired from BISON. Blocknox has taken out insurance for some of the cryptocurrencies it stores, which protects against hacker attacks and theft. The trading partner of users at BISON is the Germany-based regulated financial services provider EUWAX, another subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart.