Bison enables trading with Chainlink and Uniswap

Chainlink is built on top of Ethereum's technology as a decentralised blockchain project and a cryptocurrency called LINK. Uniswap is a decentralised cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain which relies on smart contracts to simplify and automate transactions. The crypto broker earns from a spread, a difference between buying and selling price, of 0.75%.

In addition to LINK and UNI, other cryptocurrencies can also be purchased free of charge on Bison and transferred to other wallets, for example Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). Bison started as an app, but from now on users can also trade cryptocurrencies via a desktop application which offers a range of functions comparable to the mobile version.