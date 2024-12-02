BingX partners Mercuryo to improve digital payments

Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo offers businesses that work with fiat or crypto a wide range of financial services and products that can be accessed through single API integration. The company was founded in 2018 and is developing a holistic fintech platform with products such as on- and off-ramps, Fiat Pay In-Out, BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), and CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service).

By partnering with BingX, Mercuryo will enable users to leverage a seamless, faster, and more secure payment process when compared to traditional payment methods. Moreover, BingX users can purchase crypto via Mercuryo with a range of payment options such as Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, as well as Google Pay or Apple Pay, and the purchased crypto will be credited directly to the user’s wallet right after the payment process is complete. The collaboration also supports KYC token sharing, which eliminates the need for a second verification.

BingX officials cited by prnewswire.com revealed their plans to provide their customers with easier, more secure, and more convenient ways to transact. Mercuryo officials expressed how this partnership can transform the digital payments industry while accelerating the adoption of crypto-powered solutions around the world.

Previous Mercuryo partnerships

In May 2022, Mercuryo has expanded its global presence by partnering with UK-based identity verification provider Sumsub. Through this partnership, Mercuryo was able to improve conversion in Nigeria and Japan. The company gained the ability to identify Nigeria’s unique NIN documents and transliterate Japanese characters into Latin ones. These capabilities have boosted user conversion by 30% in Nigeria and by 78% in Japan, according to the official press release.

Mercuryo started working with Sumsub in March 2018 which is why the entire integration process took a short amount of time. At the time, Mercuryo sought to maximise customer pass rates in order to expand to new markets quickly. Sumsub had the expertise and global coverage to get the job done.

In February 2023, Mercuryo collaborated with US-based blockchain software company ConsenSys to streamline crypto purchases. Through this partnership, MetaMask users received the ability to purchase crypto tokens with cards, Apple Pay, and various bank transfer methods without having to rely on conventional exchanges. The goal was to streamline cryptocurrency purchasing by leveraging instant checkouts and an easier user onboarding experience.

Apart from appealing to users who are new to crypto, the partnership also benefited experienced users who were looking for a way to restock their portfolio. The integration permitted MetaMask users to purchase tokens and coins using fiat currencies such as EUR, USD, GBP, TRY, JPY, BRL, NGN, VND, MXN, KRW, AUD, PLN, SEK, CHF, CAD, CZK, DKK, BGN, and HKD.