BingX extends partnership with CertiK





With this new extended partnership, CertiK will continue to provide BingX with the Security Score API, which enables BingX’s platform to access security scores generated by CertiK. This data will be displayed on the BingX website, aiming to provide users with insights into the security of various blockchains and Web3 projects.





In return, BingX will integrate the Security Score API into its products, ensuring that users can easily access and view the security scores of listed projects. Furthermore, BingX has stated that it will also prominently display CertiK’s branding, intending to make it clear to users that CertiK is the trusted provider of security assessments. BingX’s platform will also feature CertiK’s icon next to audited projects, which provides users with a direct link to the Audit Link for further verification.













According to the press release, BingX and CertiK have stated that they will collaborate on various marketing activities. This joint effort is with the aim to further raise awareness on the integration of CertiK’s Security Score API and Audit Link on the BingX platform, which reinforces BingX’s commitment to maintaining a secure and trustworthy trading ecosystem.

More about BingX

BingX is a crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions around the world. The company now has over 5 million users, and its mission is to continue to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and secure manner.





In June 2023, BingX announced its integration with CoinTracking, a cryptocurrency portfolio management and tax reporting platform. This partnership was aimed at providing BingX users with a streamlined solution for tracking their crypto investments and generating accurate tax reports. Moreover, by syncing BingX trading accounts with CoinTracking, users can import their transaction data, including trades, deposits, and withdrawals. The platform automatically categorises and calculates the taxable events, minimising the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors.









In March 2023, the company also partnered with crypto payment solution Mercuryo to provide fast digital payment options to customers. With this collaboration, Mercuryo would enable users to leverage a seamless and secure payment process compared to traditional payment methods. BingX users can also purchase crypto via Mercuryo with a range of payment options such as Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, as well as Google Pay or Apple Pay. The purchased crypto would then be credited directly to the user’s wallet right after the transaction is complete.

More about CertiK

CertiK works in blockchain security, leveraging technology to protect as well as monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Based in the US, CertiK’s mission is to secure the Web3 world by applying innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.