Reportedly, Binance.US has started seeking up to USD 100 million in a private funding round to expand its US business.

The US-based crypto exchange is targeting a valuation of around USD 1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Binance.US intends to use the capital to strengthen its position in the US market, where competition for digital-asset customers has intensified. The size of the round, its valuation, and the composition of its investors may still change as the process continues. Spokespeople for Binance.US and World Liberty Financial declined to comment.

World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture co-founded by US President Donald Trump, among others, was among the parties made aware of the fundraising, according to people familiar with the matter. A separate source said the Trump family’s venture is not participating.

World Liberty Financial already has links to the global Binance exchange, which holds the majority of its USD1 stablecoin, according to crypto tracker Arkham. The token was also used by an investment firm connected to leaders of the United Arab Emirates to fund its purchase of a USD 2 billion stake in Binance.

Rebuilding after the 2023 settlement

Binance.US launched in 2019 and operates separately from the global Binance exchange. In 2022, the company raised more than USD 200 million at a pre-money valuation of USD 4.5 billion, a figure well above the valuation now being targeted.

The exchange lost much of its market share following Binance Holdings’ 2023 settlement with US authorities. That same year, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to failing to maintain adequate anti-money laundering controls at the global exchange and subsequently spent four months in jail. Zhao was pardoned by Trump in 2025. Binance.US appointed Stephen Gregory as Chief Executive Officer earlier in 2026, and the company is now attempting to regain ground against bigger competitors.

Liquidity, licences, and new business lines

Beyond the fundraising, Binance.US has discussed drawing on external sources of trading liquidity, potentially including Binance’s international exchange, though nothing was decided. Any such arrangement would create a closer operational link between two entities that have so far run separately. Furthermore, the company is seeking to restore some of its state money-transmitting licences as part of its wider expansion in the US.

The funding effort comes as digital-asset firms look to take advantage of a more favourable regulatory environment in the US. Established exchanges in the country are broadening their product ranges, while offshore competitors are working to build a larger local presence. For Binance.US, the combination of fresh capital, restored licences, and access to deeper liquidity would form the basis of its attempt to recover the market share lost after 2023.