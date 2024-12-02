Binance.US raises USD 200 mln





The round saw participation from RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures, among others. As part of Binance.US’ commitment to ‘an inclusive vision for crypto’, the round also includes support from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-focused firms Gaingels and Gold House.

Binance.US will use the new funds on developing new products and services, as well as kickstarting ‘educational initiatives to bridge the knowledge gap’.

The digital asset exchange currently supports more than 85 cryptocurrencies and more than 190 trading pairs.

The company has also recently launched in two new states, bringing the total number of supported states and territories to 45 and eight, respectively.