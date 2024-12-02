Binance warns users of phishing scam via SMS

The scammers are sending SMS messages to users and crypto owners informing them of a withdrawal request from an unknown IP address they are advised to cancel. The message includes a link that users must click to which supposedly redirects to a withdrawal cancelling request. In reality, the malicious link leads to a phishing website where scammers attempt to steal e-wallet credentials from users.

The Binance CEO advised users to always go directly to the platform using a bookmark or by typing the URL instead of clicking on links.

SMS phishing scams are of the many types of scams that target cryptocurrency investors, apart from crypto ATMs and social media scams. Moreover, Binance is not the first platform to be used by crypto scammers to try to steal assets from customers’ wallets. In August 2021, Coinbase warned its traders of a similar phishing scam via SMS.