Binance to roll out white-label exchange infrastructure for local markets

Binance Cloud will offer local exchanges spot market and futures trading, plus local bank API integrations and peer-to-peer (P2P) fiat-to-cryptocurrency exchange services, according to CoinDesk.

Implementing a product like Binance Cloud would relieve potential exchange operators of the software burdens involved in security and scalability. Binance Cloud will offer the matching engine, security controls and liquidity of the main Binance.com exchange.

Therefore, while an exchange may have its own branding and local fiat currency, the back end will basically be Binance itself, which will bring the benefit of more liquidity, albeit indirectly, and potentially in places where Binance doesn’t currently operate.

Soon, Binance also plans adding OTC (over the counter) trading services, as well as token launch capabilities via an IEO (initial exchange offering) platform.