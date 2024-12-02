Binance receives license to operate in the Kingdom of Bahrain

It is the company’s first license as a crypto-asset provider in The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and shows the region’s commitment to transform its economy and shift towards the world of blockchain-based assets.

Binance is compiled to meet the strong criteria of the CBB by exceeding the requirements of the regulatory body and providing strong AML and counter-terrorism financing policies. The crypto-asset license allows Binance to offer crypto-asset trading of more than 600 altcoins and cryptos (including BTC, ETH, ADA, XRP, BNB, and LUNA), custodial services, and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the CBB.