In addition, the partnership will focus on broadening crypto payment access for customers based in the region of Europe. Both Binance Pay and xMoney will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the partnership between Binance Pay and xMoney

Throughout this collaboration, Binance Pay will leverage xMoney’s robust payment infrastructure in order to connect its users with an expansive network of merchants. At the same time, it will allow customers to make direct payments from their Binance accounts without relying on other traditional payment methods, streamlining transactions, and reducing processing times at checkout.

In addition, by integrating with xMoney’s merchant network, Binance Pay users will have the possibility to benefit from faster, more efficient transactions when shopping at participating stores across various industries, such as gaming, travel, real estate, and ecommerce.

The partnership also comes at a time when digital assets are gaining mainstream adoption, as it will also enable Binance Pay to deliver real-world use cases for cryptocurrencies. The collaboration with xMoney will also allow the firm to deliver a practical use case for crypto, a process that will meet the growing demand for efficient and accessible payment solutions. Furthermore, it is expected to accelerate development by simplifying the payment process and enabling customers with an improved experience when leveraging digital assets for everyday transactions.