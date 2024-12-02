Binance Pay adds Pix support in Brazil

The integration is now live within the Binance app and enables crypto holders to complete local transactions using a system already widely adopted across Brazil.

Pix, launched in 2020, has rapidly become a very important payment method in the country. According to data from Brazil’s Central Bank cited by Binance, it is used by over 76% of the population, surpassing both debit card (68.9%) and cash usage (69.1%). The system processes around 6 billion transactions monthly and serves more than 174 million individuals and businesses.

Users of Binance Pay can select from over 100 supported cryptocurrencies, convert their chosen digital asset into local currency, and send payments via Pix directly from their Binance wallets. This development enables both personal and commercial payments using crypto, leveraging a payment interface familiar to most Brazilians.

Integration reflects growth in crypto adoption

A representative from Binance stated that the integration is notable as it is the first time Binance Pay has been connected to a national payment infrastructure. According to the company, the feature aligns with its efforts to localise services and increase utility for crypto assets.

Binance officials also suggested the move brings the platform’s services more in line with everyday financial behaviours in Brazil, noting that the use of Pix lowers the friction typically associated with crypto payments. They emphasised that this development was not just a technical enhancement but part of an effort to expand access to financial tools.

The launch comes at a time when Brazil ranks among the global leaders in cryptocurrency adoption. The country is the world’s sixth-largest crypto market, with approximately 17% of the population holding digital assets. A recent survey conducted by Instituto Locomotiva for Binance found that 42% of Brazilian investors currently own crypto, on par with those investing in traditional products such as stocks or mutual funds.

The new functionality is available through the Binance app and supports payments to both individuals and businesses. According to Binance, the integration serves existing demand from local users and demonstrates how crypto may be integrated into mainstream financial systems.