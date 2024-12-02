Binance partners with Fintech Founders group





Binance is a crypto asset infrastructure provider as well as operates the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

In the UK it was blocked by the UK financial regulator in early 2021. Given the recent proclamation that the UK should become a hub for stablecoins and other blockchain and digital asset technology, Binance may well be hoping for a warmer relationship with the City.

Fintech Founders, formerly the Digital Finance Forum, is an industry not-for-profit body representing the UK's entrepreneurs in financial service.