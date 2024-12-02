Binance launches trading platform in Australia





Binance Australia allows Australian users to deposit AUD directly from their bank accounts at zero fees through PayID. To withdraw funds, users can link their Australian bank accounts to Binance Australia and make a withdrawal request. It is available on desktop and mobile web, with app support available later.

Binance Australia connects to the Binance ecosystem while enabling Australian users to access all features and functions on Binance.com. The company has established joint ventures with global partners to create fiat-to-crypto trading platforms in Singapore, Korea, Uganda, Jersey, and the US, with Binance UK to follow.