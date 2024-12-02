Binance launches Bifinity





Bifinity's on- and off-ramp solutions will herlp businesses to adopt crypto and reach new audiences with direct fiat-to-crypto transactions.

The announcement comes as Bifinity also announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with EQONEX, which offers regulatory-focused trading services centred around the EQONEX crypto exchange, institutional-grade digital asset investment solutions, including an asset manager together with the pending launch of exchange-traded products and structured products, and Digivault, an FCA-regulated high-security crypto and digital asset custody solution.

Under the terms of the partnership, Bifinity will advance a USD 36 million convertible loan to EQONEX and will work together to maximise business synergies created by this relationship and capitalise on opportunities to cooperate and further expand their businesses.

In addition, Bifinity announced that it has partnered with Paysafe and Checkout.com, to grow the Web3 economy by expanding cryptocurrency access globally and enabling users to buy and sell crypto safely. From launch, users will be able to buy and sell more than 50+ cryptocurrencies through fiat on- and off-ramps in a secure way.